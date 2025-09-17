Firefighters responding to vegetation fire near Shandon

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning just north of Shandon Wednesday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that the McMillan Fire is burning near the 3000 block of McMillan Canyon Road.

Officials say the fire has burned two to three acres and is not threatening any structures.

As of 11:50 a.m., several resources were responding to the incident, including air attack, fire engines, and water tenders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.