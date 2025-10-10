Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters teach local students fire safety, prevention in 33rd annual Burn Relay

Thursday's parade is one of several activities taking place through this Saturday for Fire Prevention Week.
Houston Tackett/KSBY News
Firefighters from departments across the Central Coast wrapped up a day of promoting fire safety at local schools.

Thursday marked the 33rd annual Burn Relay.

Firefighters stopped at schools across San Luis Obispo County, teaching students about fire prevention and safety.

Their final stop is the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market.

KSBY's morning crew — senior reporter Shannon MacNeil and Izzy Romero on weather — tagged along for part of the parade that reached up to 8,000 children throughout the region.

Burn Relay, firefighters Central Coast, fire departments, 2025.png
That includes Evangeline, a fifth-grader at Shell Beach Elementary School.

"I like to see them instruct me what to do, because I've kind of wondered what to do in a fire," Evangeline said. "I learned to find multiple exits, instead of just going out the front or back door."

