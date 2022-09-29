Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefly Aerospace scheduled to launch rocket shortly after midnight

Firefly.jpg
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly.jpg
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 16:55:36-04

Firefly Aerospace is set to test launch their Alpha Rocket at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday midnight after scrubbing three launch attempts earlier in Sept.

The two-hour launch window is scheduled for Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The original launch was scrubbed on Sept. 11 because of a drop in the rocket's Helium pressure.

The launch was then canceled twice, on Sept 12 and 19, due to the weather condition.

This will be the second time Firely launches its Alpha Rocket.

Last September, the company launched an Alpha Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, but it exploded shortly after takeoff.

Firefly reported that the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png