UPDATE: Firefly Aerospace scrubs launch attempt once again at Vandenberg SFB

UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) - Monday's launch, the second attempt in as many days at Vandenberg Space Force Base, was scrubbed due to "Violation of wind constraints," according to Firefly.

The company says Sept. 19 and 20 have been secured as the next possibly launch dates for its Alpha rocket.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefly Aerospace will try again on Monday to launch its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The four-hour launch window will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Firefly was on track to launch its Alpha rocket at 3 p.m. on Sunday, but it was aborted just moments before launch. The company planned to try again later during the launch window, but it was ultimately scrubbed for the day. Firefly attributed the problems to a drop in helium pressure.

This will be Firefly's second launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The company launched a rocket last September that exploded shortly after takeoff from the base and scattered debris over part of the Central Coast.

Firefly reported the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent. No major injuries were reported.

Click here to watch a live stream of Monday's launch.