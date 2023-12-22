Firefly rocket set to launch from Vandenberg SFB Friday morning

Firefly Aerospace is set to launch its Alpha FLTA004 rocket Friday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff was originally scheduled for Wednesday morning but was scrubbed due to weather conditions and pushed to Friday at 9:18 a.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Firefly said weather conditions had improved and the launch was on track.

According to base officials, the launch is being conducted by Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians, Airmen and Firefly Aerospace. The mission is called Fly the Lightning' and will launch a payload for Lockheed Martin.

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander is the launch decision authority.

"At Vandenberg Space Force Base, our Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians and Airmen play a vital role in delivering robust spaceport capabilities that directly provide the 'to' part of U.S. Space Force’s mission to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space," Titus said. "Our commercial launch partners serve as our invaluable industrial base, enabling us to achieve robust national security objectives in support of the entire Joint Force.”

The livestream can be viewed here.