Firestone Walker announces a new beer in partnership with Cal Poly

There’s a new way to show Mustang pride with Cal Poly’s first official craft beer.

The project is a new partnership between Firestone Walker Brewery Company and the university.

“We really wanted something to share with our fans, and our alumni and people have passion for Cal Poly and Cal Poly athletics," said Don Oberhelman, Cal Poly athletics director.

The new beer named "Cal Poly Gold" is made just 45 minutes away from San Luis Obispo.

“It’s a traditional lager. It’s malt-based we're using a sort of mild noble hobs, and it will be a very drinkable beer," said David Walker, CEO, and co-founder of Firestone Walker.

The production of the beer is already a product of Cal Poly graduates who had a hand in things like brewing and marketing alcoholic drinks.

Oberhelman said the proceeds from sales at athletic games will help fund scholarships and in the future more opportunities for Cal Poly students.

“Obviously the learn-by-doing opportunities will evolve over time with Firestone Walker through internships. It’s more than just making beer it’s about the branding, the production, the engineering, the sales, all of that is very important to them it’s a very large operation," explained Oberhelman.

"Cal Poly Gold" will be sold throughout San Luis Obispo County and Santa Maria in the next week.

Community members will get a first taste of the beer at Cal Poly's football game on Saturday, September 10th.