Fireworks stands open Friday on the Central Coast

Starting today, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents can purchase "Safe and Sane" fireworks in certain cities and help local organizations at the same time.

Licensed fireworks stands are now open in Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Santa Maria, and Lompoc. Booths in Templeton are set to open on July 1.



Proceeds from sales at fireworks booths go toward local causes, like the Orcutt Academy High School's robotics team. Fiona McGinnis, a member of the team, helped to open a stand in Santa Maria on Friday.

"Since we are a nonprofit, this is a huge opportunity for us to raise money for our team," McGinnis said. "It's our largest fundraiser, it's a unique fundraiser, and I think that's what helps since we are a unique organization."

Last year, the robotics team received $30,000 through fundraising at fireworks booths.

Five Cities Optimist Fireworks Chair Ray Monson also began selling fireworks at a stand in Grover Beach on Friday. He feels that Independence Day sales are an asset to the Central Coast.

"We're directly supporting kids in this community," Monson said. "Everything that we make here over this week, we give away for the rest of the year."

Locations of licensed fireworks booths in SLO County can be found on the TNT Fireworks website or the Phantom Fireworks website.

