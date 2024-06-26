Five Cities Fire Authority reminds residents of fireworks safety

The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) is warning community members about the safety and legality of fireworks ahead of next week's 4th of July celebrations.

Central Coast police and sheriff's departments will be "deploying additional resources to identify and cite those using illegal fireworks," according to an FCFA press release.

Within FCFA's coverage area, legal fireworks are allowed only in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4th. The fireworks must be "Safe and Sane", which means that they bear the State Fire Marshal's seal and are neither explosive nor projectile.



Fireworks caused 9,700 people to be treated in the emergency room in 2023, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Authorities urge community members to consider the risk of injury and starting fires when using fireworks.

Having a metal bucket of water nearby, refraining from illegal airborne or explosive fireworks, having a hose connected to water available, and using fireworks away from dry grass or flammable materials are actions recommended by the FCFA.

Residents in the Five Cities area can report illegal fireworks by contacting the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5100, the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511, or the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at (805) 781-4540.