First-ever "Safety Fest" took place in downtown Paso Robles

PASOsafe is a volunteer-based organization that held its first-ever Safety Fest today in the downtown city park where people had the chance to learn more about safety in just about anything you can think of.

“This is really an example of how our community comes together and really wants to promote how important it is to be safe, that’s the main reason why we are all here and making it fun," said Gina Grieb, co-founder of PASOsafe.

The emergency, disaster, and safety preparedness event included local experts who are trained to help when the unexpected strikes.

“We are mainly focusing on like the average person what to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest," said the emergency medical technician, Sofia Terry.

The idea behind this event was also to train and educate the local community.

“It's so important especially for the kids, to leave with the idea that they can actively participate in safety. Safety is everyone’s responsibility not just our first responders," stated Mark Elterman, PASOsafe, co-founder.

“You know things happen. you know we’ve had earthquakes and fires and all the kinds of craziness we’ve had going on. we need to remember what to do," said Lisa Otte, Paso Robles resident.

It’s not a one-and-done event, the founders of PASOsafe said they hope to continue to do this event in the future and expand to nearby cities

The event was a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association and the North County Cert Program.