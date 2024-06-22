Watch Now
'Safe and Sane' fireworks sales to begin next week in Santa Maria

KSBY
Safe and Sane fireworks stand in Santa Maria.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 22, 2024

"Safe and Sane" fireworks will go on sale in Santa Maria at noon on Friday, June 28.

Twenty-six licensed booths, operated by non-profit groups, are going up around the city.

Only "Safe and Sane" fireworks are legal in Santa Maria and they can only be used on July 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Anyone caught using fireworks illegally is subject to a $1,000 fine.

In 2023, the City of Santa Maria issued approximately 30 citations, according to city officials.

To report the use of illegal fireworks in Santa Maria, call (805) 925-0951 ext. 3473, or visit the city's website for information on how to submit a report online.

