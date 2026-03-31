Five Cities Fire Authority to conduct initial weed abatement inspections

Officials with the Five Cities Fire Authority will begin initial inspections the first week of April, starting with Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.

The 2026 Annual Weed Abatement deadline will be June 1.

“With the unseasonably warm weather and lack of rainfall during the month of March, the annual grasses are drying faster than normal. This will likely lead to an early fire season, if we do not see any additional measurable rainfall this spring. These conditions increase the importance of residents creating defensible space around their homes and abating their property early.”

Chief Scott Hallett, Five Cities Fire Authority

All properties cannot have weeds or grasses taller than 4 inches; this applies to the entire property.

There are additional guidelines for properties less than 10 acres:



Mowing of a 50-foot-wide break around the property perimeter and from any roadway

Ten feet on either side of any driveway

Minimum of 100 feet around all structures

Properties that do not meet those guidelines will be fined. The Five Cities Fire Authority will have a contractor abate and charge the property owner. The owner will then have to pay the cost of the abatement and an additional 100% administrative fee.

You can find more information here on this year's weed abatement guidelines.