Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Santa Barbara Co.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Flash Flood Warning including Simi Valley CA, Santa Barbara CA and Lompoc CA until 10:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/t8Y2A5FLdr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

It includes the areas of Lompoc, Sisquoc, Los Alamos, the Santa Ynez Valley, and the entire South Coast of Santa Barbara County from Gaviota to Carpinteria.

People in the affected areas are advised to move to higher ground away from burn scar areas.

An Emergency Alert was issued to people in the affected areas.