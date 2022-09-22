Flood prevention project displaces homeless campers in San Luis Obispo Creek

Homeless people living in the creek area near Los Osos Valley Road and Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo are being moved out of the area in anticipation of a city maintenance project.

The city is preparing for a two-week flood prevention project that will utilize heavy machinery to dig out excess sediment and remove overgrowth that could lead to flooding in San Luis Obispo Creek.

City officials expected it to take a few weeks to remove the homeless campers and prepare the area for the flood prevention work.

They said people who are being displaced are being directed to the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Later in the year, similar work is expected to be done in the Prefumo Creek area near Laguna Lake Golf Course.