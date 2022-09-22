Watch Now
Flood prevention project displaces homeless campers in San Luis Obispo Creek

Shopping carts filled with belongings line the sidewalk along Los Osos Valley Road at the northbound Highway 101 offramp in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, as homeless campers are moved out of the adjacent creek area.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 16:14:11-04

Homeless people living in the creek area near Los Osos Valley Road and Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo are being moved out of the area in anticipation of a city maintenance project.

The city is preparing for a two-week flood prevention project that will utilize heavy machinery to dig out excess sediment and remove overgrowth that could lead to flooding in San Luis Obispo Creek.

City officials expected it to take a few weeks to remove the homeless campers and prepare the area for the flood prevention work.

They said people who are being displaced are being directed to the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Later in the year, similar work is expected to be done in the Prefumo Creek area near Laguna Lake Golf Course.

