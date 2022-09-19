Flooding, crashes reported across SLO County during recent storm

Rain-slicked roads raise the risk level for drivers. Monday morning, those slippery roadways kickstarted the busy season for tow truck drivers with a rollover crash.

SLO City Fire responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 by Madonna and Los Osos Valley roads just after 12:00 a.m.

"Drivers recovered it, were able to wench it back on to the road, load it up and get out of there quick because it’s always dangerous when you’re working on the side of the freeway, especially when you add in weather,” said Andrew Wauchope, SLO TOW manager.

Firefighters say speed and heavy rainfall played a role in the crash and two people were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, back in town, a building under construction saw flooding soak through parts of the lower level.

On the day-to-day front, Californians are known to shy away from the rain, but the scarcity brought mixed emotions. Many able to agree that with rain comes driving anxiety.

“It discourages me a little bit just because I’m scared to drive in the rain,” said Katelyn Mayberry, of San Luis Obispo.

According to SLO TOW, reducing speed could be crucial in preventing weather related crashes. The list of frequent accidents they respond to is lengthy.

“Hydroplaning, spinning out, ending up on the center divider facing the wrong way or even something we see pretty often is people pulling over if they need to make a call or check a tire and they pull out too far and end up getting stuck. We’ve had to pull people out,” explained Wauchope.

The cooler weather could also take its toll on your battery. SLO Tow says the best thing to do is stay up-to-date on your winter weather car maintenance.

That means check your tires, windshield wipers and auto body shops can also do a car battery check to make sure you will make it through the colder season.

