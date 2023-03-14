Flooding, other issues close several Central Coast roads

Weather-related issued closed several roads and impacted various streets throughout both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday.

Morro Bay area

Some period closures of Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero will occur while cleanup of a mudslide is underway (11:22 a.m.)

Cayucos area

Highway 1 northbound near Toro Creek Road

Templeton area

A tree was blocking Vineyard Drive near Highway 46 (11:07 a.m.)

San Luis Obispo area

Flooding closed Tank Farm Road was closed from Long Street to Santa Fe Street (10:14 a.m.)

Highway 101 on- and off-ramps are closed at Marsh Street

Avila Beach area

Avila Beach Drive was closed between San Luis Bay Drive and Ontario Road (12:14 p.m.)

Santa Maria/Orcutt area

Bedford Place between Miles Avenue and Lakeview Road was closed due to flooding (11:53 a.m.)

Highway 1 between Black and Solomon roads is closed due to flooding (11:09 am.)

1700 block of Carlotti Drive was closed due to flooding (12:04 p.m.)

West Main Street is closed at the Guadalupe Dunes Park kiosk

The Bonita School Road Crossing is closed

Tepusquet Road from Santa Maria Mesa Road to Highway 166 is closed

Los Alamos area

Highway 135 at Harris Grade Road was closed (11:44 a.m.)



For more on Santa Barbara County road closures, click here.

For the latest on San Luis Obispo County road closures, click here.

