Flooding, other issues close several Central Coast roads

Weather-related issued closed several roads and impacted various streets throughout both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday.
Morro Bay area
- Some period closures of Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero will occur while cleanup of a mudslide is underway (11:22 a.m.)
Cayucos area
- Highway 1 northbound near Toro Creek Road
Templeton area
- A tree was blocking Vineyard Drive near Highway 46 (11:07 a.m.)
San Luis Obispo area
- Flooding closed Tank Farm Road was closed from Long Street to Santa Fe Street (10:14 a.m.)
- Highway 101 on- and off-ramps are closed at Marsh Street
Avila Beach area
- Avila Beach Drive was closed between San Luis Bay Drive and Ontario Road (12:14 p.m.)
Santa Maria/Orcutt area
- Bedford Place between Miles Avenue and Lakeview Road was closed due to flooding (11:53 a.m.)
- Highway 1 between Black and Solomon roads is closed due to flooding (11:09 am.)
- 1700 block of Carlotti Drive was closed due to flooding (12:04 p.m.)
- West Main Street is closed at the Guadalupe Dunes Park kiosk
- The Bonita School Road Crossing is closed
- Tepusquet Road from Santa Maria Mesa Road to Highway 166 is closed
Los Alamos area
- Highway 135 at Harris Grade Road was closed (11:44 a.m.)
For more on Santa Barbara County road closures, click here.
For the latest on San Luis Obispo County road closures, click here.