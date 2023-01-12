Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop

The past couple of days has been a nightmare for so many people across the Central Coast.

Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.

On Monday, a massive pool of water impacted several businesses on Parker Street and High Street in San Luis Obispo. Two days later, workers are still cleaning up windows, sidewalks, and driveways.

“One of my employees called and said hey we’re getting some water coming in, and I said oh you’re getting some water whatever I’ll come by and mop it up a little bit,” recalled Brett Jones, the owner of Nautical Bean. “I hit a river down Parker Street with a current going, which bent my license plate frame up. ”

On Wednesday, only a couple of puddles were in the parking lot. Jones said he felt lucky that none of his furniture was damaged.

“It was mops, dry vacs, anything we could do to soak up any water,” explained Jones. “We’re in California, we don’t know about this kind of thing, so we’re pretty much novices on it. It was a learning experience.”

Jones said the coffee shop was up and running on Tuesday.