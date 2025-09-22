Formal Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate charged with election fraud to represent herself

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Monday granted a former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate’s request to represent herself in the criminal case against her.

Gaea Powell, who ran for Arroyo Grande mayor in the 2022 and 2024 elections, was charged in June with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports and perjury by declaration.

She’s pleaded not guilty.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, during a motion hearing on Monday, the judge granted Powell’s request to represent herself.

Court records show prior to granting that request, Santa Maria-based attorney Andrew Jennings was representing Powell. KSBY reached out to him by phone but has not yet received a response.

The DA’s Office alleges that in July 2022, Powell registered to vote at an address in the City of Arroyo Grande where she did not live, thereby committing voter registration fraud. Instead, prosecutors say she lived in a rural part of the county outside of the city limits.

Also during the 2022 election cycle, she’s accused of falsely declaring under penalty of perjury the location of her residence, submitting false nomination papers, failing to file campaign finance reports as required by law, and voting on November 8, 2022, where she was not legally entitled to vote.

It's also alleged that Powell voted in the March 5 and November 5 elections in 2024, where she was not legally entitled to vote, falsely declared under penalty of perjury the location of her residence, and submitted false nomination papers.

KSBY News first learned of an investigation into Powell for voter fraud prior to the November 2024 election.

In a statement to KSBY News in October 2024, Powell said, “To the best of my knowledge, I have not committed a crime and I look forward to learning the results of the DA's investigation. I appreciate their efforts as election integrity is critical to the survival of our Constitutional Republic (which is in dire jeopardy). I do find the investigation timing interesting as I have always been transparent regarding my two rental properties, so this is not breaking news. I also completely respect our DA's office, I know they are just doing their job due to a recent complaint.”

Eight of the charges filed against Powell are felonies and one is a misdemeanor. If convicted, she could face jail time and/or probation.

"The integrity of our electoral system depends on all participants following the law, and my office will not tolerate attempts to undermine that integrity through fraudulent conduct,” District Attorney Dan Dow previously said in a statement. “Ms. Powell's alleged actions over multiple election cycles represent a serious breach of the public trust, and these charges demonstrate our commitment to holding accountable anyone who attempts to manipulate our elections processes. We will always dutifully follow the evidence wherever it leads to ensure that the community can trust that there will be accountability without any political bias or motivation.”

KSBY News reached out to Powell in June and again on Monday via email but has not received any response. In June, Arroyo Grande community reporter Makayla Richardson also visited a home that records show belongs to Powell and was told by a man who answered the door that she wasn't there. A neighbor said Powell seemed like a nice person and she hoped the allegations were untrue.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano also previously issued a statement regarding the charges against Powell, saying, "Election security and integrity are of the utmost importance. My office will always support law enforcement efforts to ensure that any allegation of fraudulent activity is investigated and handled promptly and appropriately."

Powell is due back in court on Oct. 20 for a pre-preliminary hearing.