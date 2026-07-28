Former Bike SLO Co. exec. director gets jail, probation sentence for lewd acts charge

The former executive director of Bike SLO County was sentenced Tuesday to nearly a year in jail and three years of probation.

The sentence follows Richard Ellison’s no contest plea in May to one count of lewd acts upon a child.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, the alleged crime occurred on March 30 at Ellison’s home in Arroyo Grande. The victim was reportedly 7-years-old at the time.

A protective order was previously issued in the case, which prohibited Ellison from any contact with the girl and ordered that he not have unsupervised contact with any children while he remains out of custody.

Court records show he is set to begin serving his 364-day jail sentence on Aug. 11.

Prior to working at Bike SLO County, Ellison was the associate vice president of development at Cal Poly from 2014 to 2015.