A former San Luis Obispo County Cal Fire Captain was sentenced Wednesday in a San Luis Obispo courtroom for a sexual battery charge.

James Peter Thomas, 59, was charged with sexual battery after an assault on a former coworker in December 2020.

On Wednesday, a San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced Thomas to 90 days in county jail starting August 13.

Thomas will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and will owe hundreds of dollars in fines in various fines.