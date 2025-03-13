Former Central Coast basketball player featured on Netflix's 'Temptation Island'

The highly popular Netflix reality television show "Temptation Island" has a new season that dropped Wednesday on the streaming platform — and this one features a Morro Bay resident.

Former St. Joseph High School basketball standout Case Bruton was featured on the newest season that brings in four couples who test their relationships against singles.

Making his debut, Bruton got to watch the show for the first time with friends and family since filming it in May 2024.

"You know, it's TV, so they have their creative rights to cut things how they want," Bruton said, smiling. "So it's always interesting. But a lot of what you're seeing there is how it went."

The show debuted Wednesday and has all 10 episodes on Netflix, ready to binge.

"[It's] really cool to see it for the first time myself and be able to share that with everybody," he said.

Bruton was a 6'4 guard for the Knights of St. Joseph, averaging 16.5 points and nearly six rebounds across 78 career games, according to his MaxPreps page. During his final season, Bruton averaged 21 points across 32 games. The Knights went 23-9 (9-3 league) that year.

Bruton graduated in 2013.