Former San Luis Obispo real estate developer pleads guilty to conspiracy in bribery scheme

A former San Luis Obispo real estate developer accused of bribing a county supervisor has pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy.

Ryan Wright, also known as Ryan Petetit, entered the plea in federal court on Friday, September 13.

He was originally charged with more than a dozen counts that included wire fraud, obstruction of justice and falsification of records, but those additional charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

He now faces up to five years in prison and restitution of at least $1.5 million.

According to court documents, Wright was a managing member of PB Companies when he engaged in a quid pro quo bribery scheme with late 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill between at least June 2014 and March 2017. Wright provided Hill with more than $94,000 in money and gifts, including tickets and a flight to a Major League Baseball game, in exchange for Hill's help to secure approvals for development projects.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on November 25.