Former Santa Maria Uber driver convicted of 13 counts including rape, burglary

A Santa Maria man and former Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting women was convicted of multiple counts Friday including rape and burglary.

San Luis Obispo police reportedly arrested Alfonso Alarconnunez at his home in January of 2018.

They say he is suspected of two sexual assaults in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 18, 2017 and Jan. 14, 2018.

Detectives say the now 42-year-old was an Uber driver who regularly provided service in San Luis Obispo. They say he would search for parties and solicit rides as an Uber driver, targeting intoxicated women. Police say Alarconnunez would then drive the women to their homes, assault them, and steal property from them, including cell phones, computers, and jewelry.

Investigators say he would collect payment through Venmo to disguise his identity and his Uber records.

Alarconnunez was arrested on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim, rape of an intoxicated victim, oral copulation of an intoxicated victim, and residential burglary.

Friday’s verdict by a San Luis Obispo County jury led to convictions on 13 counts, including rape of an intoxicated person and first-degree residential burglary, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Alarconnunez has been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County jail since January 17, 2018, according to jail logs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information on the trial and subsequent conviction becomes available.

