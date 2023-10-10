Fostering a sense of normalcy: New playground installed at ECHO in Paso Robles

A new playground is coming to the ECHO Paso Robles campus.

The “transformative” playground is a collaborative effort between the Rotary Club of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles High School Interact Club.

ECHO Some people involved in making a playground a reality at ECHO's Paso Robles campus

The project aims to help create a welcoming environment for locals facing homelessness, according to ECHO.

Its Paso Robles campus has been serving the community for the last three years. ECHO says the new playground is about “fostering a sense of community, normalcy, and hope among our residents, especially the children we serve.”

"Partnering with the Rotary and Interact Club and contributing to this impactful project is incredibly exciting and rewarding. The playground will serve as a space where children and families at ECHO can play, learn, and grow. When the first little one went down the slide, we all knew that this endeavor was worth the time and effort. We are deeply honored to be supported by so many incredible members of this community,” said Austin Solheim, the director of development at ECHO’s Paso Robles location.

ECHO A child enjoying the swing on the new playground at ECHO's Paso Robles location.

"I spoke with all of the volunteers, and they unanimously expressed that the time and effort invested in completing this project for ECHO and the families they serve was incredibly rewarding” said Rotary Club member Jennifer Idler. “They understand that this new playground will provide a fun and safe space for years to come, and we take great pride in being able to contribute to it!"

The playground includes swings, slides, climbing structures and more.