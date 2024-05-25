Four-vehicle crash slows traffic near Buellton

California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash Friday evening.
It happened at about 4:10 p.m. along Highway 246 near Buellton.
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to the crash and said there were five people involved. Two people refused treatment and three were taken by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
After the crash Highway 246 remained open in both directions, with traffic moving slowly in the area.
Multiple Vehicle Collision: 600 Blk Hwy 246 Buellton. 4 vehicles involved, 5 adult patient’s (2 refused service) & 3 transported by 2 ambulances to Marion ER w/minor injuries. HWY 246 remains open w/traffic in both directions. Cause under investigation. CT 4:10am pic.twitter.com/mZH6Q2LAhx— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 24, 2024