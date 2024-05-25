Watch Now
Four-vehicle crash slows traffic near Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 24, 2024

California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash Friday evening.

It happened at about 4:10 p.m. along Highway 246 near Buellton.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to the crash and said there were five people involved. Two people refused treatment and three were taken by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

After the crash Highway 246 remained open in both directions, with traffic moving slowly in the area.

