Fourth annual Bash Cancer Fest on November 19

The community is invited to the fourth annual Bash Cancer Fest on Saturday, November 19.

All proceeds will go to the Teddy Bear Foundation. Funds will help local kids battle cancer and help support their families.

The event will take place at the Red Barn at 2180 Palisades Ave in Los Osos from 12 to 5 p.m.

There will be raffles, food, drinks and live music performances.

Performances will be from Young Dubliners, Cuesta Ridge, Driftwood Brothers, Surfeza, Dan Waters, Big B and Da Boys.

It is $20 per person for entry to the fest and kids are free.

To buy tickets, make a donation or learn more about Bash Center Fest you can visit their website.