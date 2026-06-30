Fourth of July air travel forecast: Crowds and higher fares

If you're flying for the Fourth of July holiday, experts say to be prepared for crowded airports and higher airfare.

AAA projects nearly 5.9 million people will travel by air during the holiday week, a slight increase from last year. Round-trip domestic airfare is averaging about $830, with flights to popular destinations like Chicago and Denver costing about 5% more than they did a year ago.

Officials at the San Luis Obispo County Airport say they're ready for the increase in travelers but encourage passengers to plan ahead.

"During these busy times, we always expect and are prepared to handle a large number of travelers," said Joe Goble, public information specialist for the SLO County Airport. "As always, rideshare is encouraged because parking can fill up very quickly, especially during holiday seasons like this."

Travel experts say Wednesday, July 2, is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday period. According to Hertz, it's forecasted to be the busiest day for rental car pickups, and the heaviest road traffic is expected from July 2 through the holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration also expects July 2 to be its busiest day, estimating it will screen more than 3 million passengers nationwide.