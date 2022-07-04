Fourth of July celebrations aren't immune to inflation this year

Nothing says Fourth of July more than a family picnic on the beach.

“We all brought different things. We have ceviche, hot dogs, a little bit of everything," said Bakersfield resident, Michelle Almaguer.

This year inflation has made it onto the family picnic guest list making people spend more on picnic staples. Santa Maria resident, Javier Rangel, and his family have a variety of meats to cook but it cost them a hefty penny.

“A couple hundred, yeah a couple of hundreds probably I mean there’s more stuff coming too," said Rangel.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the average price of a 10-person Fourth of July cookout is up 7.8% in the last year costing close to 70 dollars.

Food is the only thing being impacted. The American Pyrotechnics Association said costs for shipping, materials, and labor have pushed prices higher on fireworks.

“The price for fireworks has gone up a lot like a lot. Like a pack we used to buy for 40 dollars is now 60 dollars and that’s a lot," said Almaguer.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35 percent higher across the industry and twice as high as 2019.