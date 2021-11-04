Free EZ bike rental program now available in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Transportation Solutions division launched a program to make it easier for residents to test out electric bikes, in hopes of reducing traffic and emissions.

The program started in early 2021. Members hold pop-up events in different locations where residents can rent an EZ bike for up to five days to find out if it's right for them.

"They aim to give residents alternative ways to get to work or do whatever they do on a daily basis," said the Santa Barbara County PIO Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

Whether it's transit, biking, or busing, the traffic division works day to day on environmentally friendly transportation.

They have three different levels of bikes, each a different level of assist.

"Class 1, class 2, and class 3. Class 1 go up to 20 mph and class 2 go up to 20 mph and have a throttle assist, and class 3 just have the pedal assist and go up to 28 mph," explained Nancy Eckert, the EZ bike coordinator.

To reserve a bike head to EZBike.org, but you must live or work in Santa Barbara County

If you like them enough and want one of your own there are retailers around town partnering with the program that offer a discount on your purchase.

Bikes cost from $1,000 to $5,000.

To find out when and where the next pop up is, head to their website.