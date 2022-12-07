Free flu testing now available at COVID-19 community testing sites

COVID-19 community testing sites in San Luis Obispo County now offer combined rapid testing for COVID-19 and influenza for all patients who are experiencing symptoms.

COVID-only testing remains available for asymptomatic patients. There is no cost to the patient for either type of test at community sites.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 may access Test to Treat services at the community site and take home a course of Paxlovid antiviral medication if indicated.

Though Test to Treat services is not available for influenza, patients who test positive for flu may contact their regular healthcare provider to inform them of a positive test and ask about antiviral treatment for the flu.

All tests will be performed on-site by a clinician and will not be distributed for use at home. The test involves a swab of the lower part of the nose.

SLO County’s community testing sites include:



Grover Beach (1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A)

Paso Robles Train Station (800 Pine Street)

San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall (801 Grand Avenue).

All sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are closed from 11 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 5 p.m. The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without insurance. The County of San Luis Obispo and the State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide this service.

Appointments are plentiful and strongly recommended by the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. To find details and to make an appointment, click here.