Free One-Day Clinic offers dental, vision and medical care in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Life Hope Centers is inviting the community to its Free One-Day Medical Clinic in Santa Maria.

The clinic will meet a wide range of medical needs.

Services Offered:



Dental: Fillings, cleanings, extractions.

Vision: Basic care, free eyeglasses.

Massage therapy.

Physical therapy.

Haircuts.

Medical counseling (including metabolic syndrome risk factors and healthy lifestyle education).

Spiritual counseling.

Mental health counseling.

Foot care.

Pediatrics.

Clothing & shoe distribution.

According to Life Hope Centers, their goal is to "show love, compassion, and care to individuals both spiritually and physically. Offer hope and highlight the good in the world."

Health ministry leader Pinhkeo Southaphanh said the clinic is expecting a big turnout with close to 200 people expected to attend.

"This clinic is community-wide. It's free to everyone. Everyone is welcome. The purpose of our clinic is to deliver a health message as part of what Jesus would want us to do as our mission in our church," Southaphanh said.

Laura Dominguez is a nurse practitioner and volunteer with Life Hope Centers. She said the clinic is a safe space for the community.

"The focus really is letting the community know that we care not only about them physically, but spiritually as a whole. Right. So those components and so we definitely want to provide for the community, meet their needs in the community, wherever, whatever that may be," Dominguez said.

The clinic is Sunday, April 26. Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. and the clinic runs 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

It will be located at 1775 S Thornburg St, Santa Maria, CA.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.