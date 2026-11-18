Sandbag resources are available across the Central Coast as residents prepare for incoming rain and the potential for flooding.

In San Luis Obispo County, free sand is available at locations stretching from San Miguel to Nipomo. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel and bags to fill.

Ethan Churchill was at one of the San Luis Obispo locations on Wednesday filling bags for the YMCA.

“Over at the YMCA, we're trying to get ready for the storm, whatever that may look like. We want to stay open and be accessible for all the members over the weekend, or however long this storm lasts," Churchill said.

At ReadySLO.org, the county also provides information on where residents can purchase sandbags.

Sandbag resources are also available in Santa Barbara County.

