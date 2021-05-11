Friends of Oceano Dunes files third lawsuit against ban on OHV recreation

The Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed a third lawsuit today arguing that state law mandates off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation, beach driving, and camping are permanent uses at the Oceano Dunes that cannot be banned by any agency.

This is a quiet title action arguing that public off-road riders used 145 parcels within the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (ODSVRA) long before the land was owned by the public.

The lawsuit argues that use created an implied dedication for off-road vehicle recreation, camping, and driving vehicles on the beach.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes further argue that under state law neither the California Coastal Commission, State Parks, or any other governmental agency has authority to prohibit uses established by an implied dedication.

This is the latest lawsuit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed after the Coastal Commission's decision to phase out OHV use at the ODSVRA.

The three lawsuits are currently pending before the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.