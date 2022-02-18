Friends of Oceano Dunes granted temporary restraining order against new dust control measures

A temporary restraining order was issued Thursday prohibiting the California Coastal Commission and State Parks from implementing additional dust control measures at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, according to Friends of Oceano Dunes.

The organization filed a lawsuit against the two state agencies claiming that the Coastal Commission overstepped its authority by issuing a coastal development permit to State Parks for those dust control measures. It claims the County of San Luis Obispo is required to consent to a permit, which did not happen.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 30.

It's the latest in a series of lawsuits Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the Coastal Commission since April 2021, following the commission's decision to phase out vehicle access at the dunes.