Friends of the Elephant Seal group seeking new docents

The group, Friends of the Elephant Seal, is looking for new docents/guides to help visitors learn about the elephant seals that visit the beach at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery.

Seals arrive on the beach to give birth, breed, rest, and molt. Docents are there to help the community understand more about the animal's journey and life.

FES will offer training in the fall to prepare new docents with extensive reference material about seals and other coastal wildlife.

The six-week training program will include independent study assignments and virtual online sessions, as well as live sessions.

An in-person training session is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Morro Bay, with three in-person mentoring sessions to be scheduled individually between October 3 and October 21. Independent study and virtual training sessions begin in September.

Docents serve three or four 3-hour shifts a month, scheduled either in the morning or afternoon.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older and the application deadline is August 15, 2022.

To learn more about this position or to apply you can visit this website.