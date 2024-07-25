From 5Ks to park days, here is what to do this weekend on the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 18th!

Multi-Day Events

X Takeover 2024

July 26th through 28th Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Madonna Meadows will look very futuristic this weekend for X Takeover. Previously known as the Tesla Takeover this event has expanded this year for a celebration of all things Tesla, EV and Space X. From Friday through Sunday enjoy showcases, a light show, keynote speakers plus exhibitors galore. Tickets start at $26.

Here is a look at the festival hours



Friday, July 26 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 - 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

California Mid State Fair

July 17th through 28th Paso Robles Event Center

It is time for the "Biggest Little Fair Anywhere"! For 12 days from July 17th through 28th the Paso Robles Event Center will host the California Mid State Fair! Monday through Thursday gates will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday those hours extend to Noon through Midnight. Concerts, carnival rides, livestock, demonstrations, horse shows, contests and more will make sure you always have something to do and don't miss all the iconic fair food and drinks!

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 19th through August 11th, Filiponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 19th through August 11th Filiponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of King Lear. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Festival Mozaic

July 18th through 27th Venues across San Luis Obispo county

22 captivating musical performances will fill venues across San Luis Obispo from July 18th through 27th for Festival Mozaic! This summer music festival features unique Central Coast venues and multiple music styles.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Blues Last Games

6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sinsheimer Stadium

The SLO Blues season is nearly over but there are still two home games left to enjoy! The Walnut Creek Crawdads will take on the Blues at 6 p.m. Friday night and again at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Friday is also a fireworks game so be sure to get there early!

Full details can be found here!

Friday, July 26th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week opening act About Time will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act IMVA will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plus this week's emcee is Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert!

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, July 27th

Bark in the Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elm Street Park, Arroyo Grande

Enjoy a day at the park with your four legged best friend at Arroyo Grande's Bark in the Park! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elm Street park will be filled with vendors, pet contests, demonstrations, music, low cost nail trimming, pet adoptions and more!

Full details can be found here!

SLO Provisions Block Party

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1255 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate summer with a BBQ block party hosted by SLO Provisions! Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. mouthwatering barbecue, local beverages plus music, face painting and cotton candy is sure to please attendees of all ages.

Full details can be found here!

Stride with the Tide Beach 5k Run

Race begins at 8:30 a.m. Pismo Beach Pier

Start off Saturday morning right with the Stride with the Tide 5K Run! Racers will begin at the iconic Pismo Beach Pier at 8:30 a.m. for this fun run. No pre registration is required and runners and walkers of all fitness levels are welcome.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Hockey Ironman Tournament

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Santa Rosa Park, San Luis Obispo

Junior hockey athletes from across Southern California are headed to Santa Rosa Park this Saturday for the SLO Hockey Ironman Tournament. This roller hockey tournament will showcase the young talent in our communities. Games will fill the day from 8:30 a.m. through to 5:30 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, July 28th

Back To School Bash

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Gospel Lighthouse Church, Arroyo Grande

It is almost time to head back to school but before the school bus starts back up head to the Gospel Lighthouse Church for their Back to School Bash! From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday enjoy games, giveaways, food, school supplies and more all for free!

Full details can be found here!

Summer Splash Recreational Swim

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, Santa Maria

Enjoy an afternoon by the pool at the Summer Splash Recreational Swim at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria. From 12:30 p.m, to 3:30 p.m. Sunday the pool deck will fill with music for this free family event.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Here is a look at your full forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.