From a pet palooza to Shakespeare, there is lots to do this weekend on the Central Coast!

Extreme heat is in place once again as we head into the weekend. Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday July 21st through Sunday July 23rd.
Multi-Day Events and Festivals
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival
July 21st through August 13th, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo
Grab that lawn chair and head out to Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo for the opening weekend of The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Each weekend the stage will be set for the iconic Shakespeare play Loves Labor's Lost. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and settle in for this multi weekend outdoor event.
Full details can be found here!
Friday, July 21st
Concert in the Plaza
Mission Plaza, 5 to 8 p.m.
Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday with The Molly Ringwald Project 6-8 p.m. Opener Jody Mulgrew will take the stage from 5 to 6 p.m. KSBY News Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie will be emceeing the concert.
Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here.
Saturday, July 22nd
Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction
9 a.m. to Noon, 7250 Santa Rosa Rd, Buellton
Make a difference while enjoying the beautiful landscapes around Buellton this Saturday during the Peace of Mind: 10,000 steps in the Right Direction fundraiser presented by the Alma Rosa Winery. Participants can walk the approximately 4.5 mile path in support of local mental health resource organizations.
Full details can be found here!
Beautify Goleta
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Winchester II Park, Goleta
Spend part of our Saturday morning outside helping to clean up trash and litter in Goleta. Volunteers will be focusing on the Winchester Canyon and Brandon Neighborhood areas and will each be entered in a prize giveaway.
Full details can be found here!
Pet Palooza
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Ugly Mug Ceramics, Morro Bay
It will be Pet Palooza this Saturday from 1 to 5 pm a The Ugly Mug Ceramics in Morro Bay as animal focused services come from across the county to have a great time. Adoption opportunities, animal themed crafts, and trainers will be available and you can even reserve your spot with a pet photographer now!
Full details can be found here!
Summer Fest
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1262 Pacific Blvd. Oceano
Bring the whole family out to Burgers N More Co. in Oceano for Summer Fest with The Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy this free community event with games, face painting, food, vendors and many kids activities.
Full details can be found here!
Summer Brew Fest
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Casa De La Guerra, Santa Barbara
Enjoy the summer sun and great beers this Saturday for the Summer Brew Fest at Casa de la Guerra in Santa Barbara. Attendees will get to taste many craft brews and adobe views at this event.
Full details can be found here!
Sunday, July 23rd
Welcome to the 805- Summer Classic
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 600 S. McClelland St. Santa Maria
Simas park will be filled with music Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic. Live music, a car show, vendors, food and drink stands as well as a kids zone will be set up for a great day of fun.
Full details can be found here!
Forecast
Extreme heat is building in as we head towards the weekend. Be sure to be aware of heat related concerns as conditions are dangerously hot. Check out your full forecast here.