From a pet palooza to Shakespeare, there is lots to do this weekend on the Central Coast!

Extreme heat is in place once again as we head into the weekend. Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday July 21st through Sunday July 23rd.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 21st through August 13th, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Grab that lawn chair and head out to Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo for the opening weekend of The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Each weekend the stage will be set for the iconic Shakespeare play Loves Labor's Lost. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and settle in for this multi weekend outdoor event.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, July 21st

Concert in the Plaza

Mission Plaza, 5 to 8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday with The Molly Ringwald Project 6-8 p.m. Opener Jody Mulgrew will take the stage from 5 to 6 p.m. KSBY News Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie will be emceeing the concert.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here.

Saturday, July 22nd

Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction

9 a.m. to Noon, 7250 Santa Rosa Rd, Buellton

Make a difference while enjoying the beautiful landscapes around Buellton this Saturday during the Peace of Mind: 10,000 steps in the Right Direction fundraiser presented by the Alma Rosa Winery. Participants can walk the approximately 4.5 mile path in support of local mental health resource organizations.

Full details can be found here!

Beautify Goleta

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Winchester II Park, Goleta

Spend part of our Saturday morning outside helping to clean up trash and litter in Goleta. Volunteers will be focusing on the Winchester Canyon and Brandon Neighborhood areas and will each be entered in a prize giveaway.

Full details can be found here!

Pet Palooza

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Ugly Mug Ceramics, Morro Bay

It will be Pet Palooza this Saturday from 1 to 5 pm a The Ugly Mug Ceramics in Morro Bay as animal focused services come from across the county to have a great time. Adoption opportunities, animal themed crafts, and trainers will be available and you can even reserve your spot with a pet photographer now!

Full details can be found here!

Summer Fest

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1262 Pacific Blvd. Oceano

Bring the whole family out to Burgers N More Co. in Oceano for Summer Fest with The Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy this free community event with games, face painting, food, vendors and many kids activities.

Full details can be found here!

Summer Brew Fest

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Casa De La Guerra, Santa Barbara

Enjoy the summer sun and great beers this Saturday for the Summer Brew Fest at Casa de la Guerra in Santa Barbara. Attendees will get to taste many craft brews and adobe views at this event.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, July 23rd

Welcome to the 805- Summer Classic

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 600 S. McClelland St. Santa Maria

Simas park will be filled with music Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic. Live music, a car show, vendors, food and drink stands as well as a kids zone will be set up for a great day of fun.

Full details can be found here!