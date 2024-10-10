From centennial celebrations to Pioneer Day, here are this weekend's events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend — Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 13th — plus a few extra!

Morro Bay Maritime Festival

October 9th through 13th

The Morro Bay Maritime Festival Days kicked off Wednesday and will bring nautical fun through the weekend! Rock the Harborfront will fill the Morro Bay Yacht Club Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday will feature more dancing at Tidelands Park, Saturday is Family Fun day along the Embarcadero and Sunday a Junior Regatta will be the cherry on top of a great weekend.

Full details can be found here!

NatureTrack Film Festival

October 11th through 13th Camino Real Marketplace and Camino Real Cinemas, Goleta

Allow the beauty of nature to blow your mind during the 6th Annual Nature Track Film Festival in Goleta. More than 80 films from around the world will fill the Silver Screens at Camino Real Cinemas from Friday through Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Misery at the SLO Repertory Theatre

October 11th to October 27th San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Dive into the chilling world of Stephen King's "Misery" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre! The thrilling performance will be showing from October 11th to October 27th.

Full details can be found here!

Pismo Pier Centennial Event

Friday, October 11th 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate 100 years of the iconic Pismo Pier on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food, drinks, vendors and music will fill the pier for this centennial celebration!

Full details can be found here!

Cuesta Jazz with the Adam Benjamin Trio

Friday, October 11th 7:30 p.m. Eric Jonley Olsen Recording Studio, room 7160, Cuesta College

Join the Cuesta College Jazz Combos and the Adam Benjamin Trio Friday night for an evening of Jazz in an intimate Recording Studio. Beginning at 7:30 enjoy the jazz pieces as they fill the Eric Jonley Olsen Recording Studio in room 7160 at Cuesta College.

Full details can be found here!

Intersections: LGBT+ & Neurodiverse Social Group

Friday, October 11th 7 p.m. GALA Pride and Diversity Center, SLO

The GALA Pride and Diversity Center is launching its new "Intersection" social group for LGBTQ+ adults who are also neurodiverse, this Friday for National Coming Out Day. This is the first group of is kind on the Central Coast and gives adults a place to discuss special interests and the intersectionality of LGBT+ issues and neurodivergence, ASD, ADHD, etc. The group meets the second Friday of the month at 7pm at the GALA Pride and Diversity Center on Palm Street in San Luis Obispo.

Full details can be found here!

Pioneer Day

Saturday, October 12th 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Bring the whole family plus lawn chairs and sunscreen for the 2025 Paso Robles Pioneer Day Celebration! The fun begins bright and early with traditional bean cooking at 7 a.m followed by contests, games, music, food and fun through the evening. The Pioneer Day Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at 16th and Spring Street and will end surrounding the Paso Robles City Park.

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 12th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambria Historical Society

Embrace the cooler temps and changing colors of Fall at the Cambria Harvest Festival. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy live music, food, local vendors, games and so much more at the Cambria Historical Society.

Full details can be found here!

Toddler Techno Nights

Saturday, October 12th 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Get ready for an evening of techno fun, toddler-style! Enjoy a live DJ, face painting, crafts, games, a raffle and so much more at Toddler Techno Nights Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at BA Start in San Luis Obispo.

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Library Book Sale

Saturday, October 12th 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grover Beach Community Library

Heads up, book lovers! Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Grover Beach Library parking lot will fill with books for sale. Current fiction and non-fiction, research and children's books will all be for sale at their North 9th Street location.

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Pines Lodge Craft Fair

Saturday, October 12th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambria Pines Lodge

It is time once again for the annual Cambria Neighbors Club Craft Fair! More than 60 vendors will fill the Cambria Pines Lodge with crafts, live music, food, a mini pumpkin patch and so much more!

Full details can be found here!

Avila Beach Children's Business Fair

Saturday, October 12th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Avila Beach Community Center

Help the kids of Avila Beach learn about entrepreneurship at the Children's Business Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center! 77 local kids will be selling their creations at this one-day marketplace.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Walk Like Madd

Saturday, October 12th 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chase Palm Field Park, Santa Barbara

Rally Saturday at Chase Palm Field Park in Santa Barbara for the 2024 Walk Like MADD event. Create a team to raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. Fundraiser

Saturday, October 12th, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 131 E Haley St. Santa Barbara

The American Cancer Society Central Coast is partnering with the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company for a free community event commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy free parkour and trapeze lessons, food, music, fun and more will work to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

This weekend is going to be a great one across the region! Morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine and temps near normal for this time of the year.

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!