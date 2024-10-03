From Colony Days to a pickle festival, here is what is going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend — Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6 — plus a few extra!

Chumash Intertribal Powwow

Saturday, October 5th, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, October 6th, 10a.m. to 6 p.m. Corner of Meadowvale Rd. and Hwy 246 in Santa Ynez

300 Native American dancers and singers will represent tribes from across California, the United States and Canada at the 26th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. Ceremonies, competitions and community events take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Meadowvale Rd. and Hyw 246 in Santa Ynez. This event is open to the public, admission is $5.

Lompoc Chalks

October 4th, 5th and 6th, Lompoc Airport

The Lompoc Airport will be much more colorful this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the Lompoc Chalks event takes over! Artists will transform the pavement into chalk art masterpieces. There will also be live entertainment, food, drinks, vendors, local organization booths and more. Proceeds will go to the Lompoc Theatre Project!

Atascadero Colony Days

Saturday, October 5th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Take pride in the community of Atascadero this weekend at the annual Colony Days Celebration! Start the day Saturday morning with breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and events will continue in the Sunken Gardens until 3 p.m.

Great Strides 5K Walk

Saturday, October 5th, Check-in 8:30 a.m. Walk 9 a.m. Avila Beach

Make a difference by taking a stroll on Saturday at the Great Strides Walk in Avila Beach. Check-in begins at the pier at 8:30 a.m. and the three-mile walk begins at 9 a.m. This fundraiser supports the Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

SLO Pickle Festival

Saturday, October 5th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Laguna Lake Park

Get ready for a day of pickle-perfect fun at the San Luis Obispo Pickle Festival! Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Laguna Lake Park will fill with dill-icous bites, drinks, vendors, music and much more. The event is open to those 21 and over and proceeds will benefit Meals that Connect-Senior Nutrition Program of SLO County.

SLO Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 5th, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Alex Madonna Expo Center

Don that Dirndl or Lederhosen and head to the Alex Madonna Expo Center on Saturday for SLO Oktoberfest! From 1 to 6 p.m. enjoy German beer, food, music, contests, dancing and games! Attendees must be 21 or older and will receive a stein, 1st stein fill, a souvenir tasting mug as well as unlimited tastings.

Marigold Workshop at Pico Florals

Saturday, October 5th, 3 p.m. 1550 Negranti Road, Morro Bay

Celebrate the flowers blooming across our communities at Pico Florals on Saturday at a Marigold Garland workshop. Get your hands dirty harvesting the florals and stringing them together at this local farm. Tickets are required and cost $75 a person.

Santa Maria Open Streets

Sunday October 6th, Noon to 4 p.m. Main Street Santa Maria

Santa Maria residents will have a chance to experience the magic on Main Street at the third annual Santa Maria Open Streets ¡Calles Vivas! event taking place on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. One mile of Main Street will be closed to cars and will host dozens of interactive activities for the community. Plus, check out vendors and local organizations at booths around the street closure.

Forecast

Temps are set to soar this weekend as high pressure moves in. Enjoy all the outdoor events but be sure to stay hydrated and weather aware this weekend.

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!