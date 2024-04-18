From Earth Day, to pink parties and everything in between going on this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast from Friday, April 19th through Sunday, April 21st.

Multi-Day Events

Wine 4 Paws Weekend

April 20th and 21st Central Coast Wineries

80 wineries across the Central Coast are gearing up to raise funds for Woods Humane Society during this years Wine 4 Paws Weekend! Saturday and Sunday head to any of the participating businesses to be sure that the proceeds will head to Woods. Wineries, tours, restaurants, and even hotels are taking place this year.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, April 20th

Taste of Pismo

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park

It is time for the 19th annual Taste of Pismo! Saturday from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park will fill with some of the best food and drinks on the Central Coast! Attendees can vote for their favorites, enjoy music and the beautiful scenes over the Pacific.

Full details can be found here!

Tomato Spectacular Plant Sale

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cal Poly Horticulture Unit

Check out the more than 100 different types of tomato plants on sale at Cal Poly's Tomato Spectacular Plant Sale. This one day sale will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cal Poly Horticulture Unit! Each of the 5,000 plants available are $6 and have been grown from seed by agriculture students.

Full details can be found here!

SLO County Earth Day Fair

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laguna Lake Park

The 33rd Annual SLO County Earth Day Fair is going to fill Laguna Lake Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, food, a kids zone, an E-Mobility expo and more will celebrate Earth Day and this year's theme "Planet vs. Plastics".

Full details can be found here!

Guadalupe Fashion Show

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guadalupe City Hall

Calling all Fashion Enthusiasts! Saturday from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. head to the Guadalupe City Hall for the first ever Guadalupe Fashion Show. Local designers and models will be highlighted alongside vendors and community organizations.

Full details can be found here!

Wedding and Special Event Expo

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans Memorial Community Center, Santa Maria

Local wedding and special event vendors will come together Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Community Center. Enjoy samples, live music and more from vendors plus the first 50 guests will get a welcome bag of samples and helpful items for the expo!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, April 21st

Rose the SLO Way

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hotel SLO

The ultimate pink party is back for its third year! Rose the SLO Way will fill the Hotel San Luis Obispo Courtyard from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. for a celebration of the best Rose's from the regions wineries. Tasty treats, great music, and even a puppy corner will be available with all proceeds going to Woods Humane Society.

Full details can be found here!

San Luis Obispo Wedding and Event Expo

Noon to 4 p.m. Madonna Expo Center

If you are on your way to the alter or planning another event the San Luis Obispo Wedding and Event Expo will fill the Madonna Expo Center from Noon to 4 p.m, Sunday. Check out a vendor showcase, an inspiration Galleries, special vendor discounts, giveaways, prizes and more.

Full details can be found here!

Earth Day at the Natural History Museum

Noon to 3 p.m, Santa Maria Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum of Santa Maria is celebrating Earth Day with a family fun fair Sunday from Noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy food, music, plant sales and even the animals from Zoo to You!

Full details can be found here!

Children's Day Celebration

Noon, Oakley Park Santa Maria

Celebrate Children's Day with free family fun in Oakley Park Sunday starting at noon! Pizza, prizes, activities plus many surprises are planed for this exciting celebration healed by the Rotary Club of Santa Maria North.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Some morning cloud cover is expected both Saturday and Sunday but abundant sunshine will be the story by the afternoon with temps climbing once again.

Full details on your forecast can be found here!

