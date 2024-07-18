From festivals to the Mid-State Fair here is what's going on this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st!

Multi-Day Events

California Mid State Fair

July 17th through 28th Paso Robles Event Center

It is time for the "Biggest Little Fair Anywhere"! For 12 days from July 17th through 28th the Paso Robles Event Center will host the California Mid State Fair! Monday through Thursday gates will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday those hours extend to Noon through Midnight. Concerts, carnival rides, livestock, demonstrations, horse shows, contests and more will make sure you always have something to do and don't miss all the iconic fair food and drinks!

Central Coast Renaissance Festival

July 20th and 21st, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo

Return to the year 1585 at the Central Coast Renaissance Festival! from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Laguna Lake Park will be filled with dancing, live combat, magic, puppetry demonstrations and more plus check out the vendors, food and drink stands! While costumes are not required they are encouraged!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 19th through August 11th, Filiponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 19th through August 11th Filiponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of King Lear. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

California Wine Festival

July 19th and 20th Across Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara will celebrate wine this weekend at the California Wine Festival! All weekend wineries will show off their stuff on their home turf then they will come together for two classic events. Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. enjoy the Sunset Rare and reserve Tasting at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort then Saturday come back for The signature Beachside Wine Festival will fill Chase Palm Park Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Taste hundreds of local wines, alongside food samples and live music.

Festival Mozaic

July 18th through 27th Venues across San Luis Obispo county

22 captivating musical performances will fill venues across San Luis Obispo from July 18th through 27th for Festival Mozaic! This summer music festival features unique Central Coast venues and multiple music styles.

Friday, July 19th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week opening act Emily Smith will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act The Molly Ringwald Project will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plus this week's emcee is Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!

Saturday, July 20th

Rock to Pier Fun Run and Half Marathon

First heat at 8:30 a.m. Morro Strand State Beach

Head to the beach Saturday morning for the 54th Annual Rock to Pier Fun Run and Half Marathon! Beginning at 8:30 over a thousand runners from across the world will take on the 6 miles of beach between Morro Rock and the Cayucos Pier.

Shell Beach Yard Sale

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shell Beach

Are you looking for a deal or to get rid of old clutter? Check out the Shell Beach community yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Isla Vista Community Swap Meet

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Isla Vista Community Center

Check out curated and locally sourced goods Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Isla Vista Community Swap Meet. Local artists and vendors will sell their wares in the Isla Vista Community Center, sponsored by the Isla Vista Small Artist Co-op.

Floral Clay Pot Painting

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cayucos Library

Crafters, get excited! Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Cayucos Library will host a floral clay pot painting class! All supplies will be provided and the class is open to all ages. Registration is required.

