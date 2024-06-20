From flower festivals to pride parades, here are 6 things to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd.

Multi-Day Events

Lompoc Flower Festival

June 20th through 23rd, Ryon Park Lompoc

Celebrate the flower growing heritage of our Lompoc community at the 2024 Flower Festival and Parade! The four days from Thursday, June 20th through Sunday, June 23rd Ryon Park in Lompoc will fill with a carnival, arts and crafts, vendors, food and more! Saturday at 10 a.m. head downtown for the parade beginning at 10 a.m. This year's theme is "Shoot for the Stars".

Santa Maria Elks Lodge Car Show

June 21st and 22nd Santa Maria Elks Lodge

Hot rods, custom cars, motorcycles, trucks and more are headed to the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for their 28th annual car show! Friday night the fun begins at 5:30 for a meet and greet, on Saturday the real fun begins for the car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards presented at 2 p.m. plus food, refreshments and a DJ will make for a great day!

Summer Solstice Celebration

June 21st through 23rd Alameda Park, Santa Barbara

The longest day of the year is Thursday and this weekend it is time to celebrate at the 50th annual Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration! Friday through Sunday Alameda Park will fill with free live music, art workshops, food and much more plus on Saturday a parade will march down Santa Barbara street beginning at noon. The theme this year is "Flights of Fancy".

Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Noon t 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Circus Vargas

June 21st through July 8th

The Big Top is up in in the Madonna Meadows and and it is time to head to the Circus! From June 2st through July 8th head to this family friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more.

Friday, June 21st

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week opening act Jineanne Coderre will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act Manuel The Band will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Family Dance

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heritage House Garden, Arroyo Grande

All families are invited to an evening of sweet treats, activities and dancing at their Hollywood Family Dance Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Heritage House Garden in Arroyo Grande. This former Father-Daughter dance is now open to all family variations and benefits the Arroyo Grande Recreation Services.

Saturday, June 22nd

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park

Grab your blanket and chair and head to the Atascadeo Lakeside Wine festival Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park will host live music, art exhibits, food, and more than 50 wineries. While there get up and close with the animals of the Charles Paddock Zoo for their "Roar and Poar" Admission starts at $75 and is open to those 21 and older.

Pride Parade and Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Solvang

Solvang will show its "Small Town, Big Heart" attitude this weekend during the Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival! Saturday morning community members and organizations will parade through downtown Solvang beginning at 11 a.m. following the parade stick around for a family friendly festival with food trucks, bounce houses, vendor booths, face painting, and more from noon to 5 p.m. Plus the Molly Rigwald Project will perform from 3 to 5 p.m.

Los Osos Pride

Noon to Midnight, Beerwood and Merrimaker in Los Osos

Pride will shine this Saturday in Los Osos for a family friendly pride celebration! From Noon to 7 p.m. Beerwood will host vendors, resources, games and performances. Those 21 and over may head to Merrimaker from 6 p.m. until closing for an after party fulled with dancing, food and a drag show.

Loving my Neighbors, Arroyo Grande Pride

5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. 119E Branch St, Arroyo Grande

The village of Arroyo Grande is gearing up for their Pride event! Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the community will gather for a joyful Pride Walk around the village, from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. head to Neighbors for inspiring speakers, prizes, food and drinks. Keep the celebration going from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a dance party for those 21 and older at Humdinger brewing.

Antique Aircraft Exhibition Day

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Maria Museum of Flight

Come explore the magic of flight at the Santa Maria Museum of Flight for their Antique Aircraft Exhibition Day! From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday local pilots will showcase their vintage aircraft plus the museum will be open to enjoy.

Art in the Garden

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Educated Gardener Santa Margarita

Saturday bring family and friends to enjoy a fun evening of Art in the Garden in Santa Margarita. The Educated Gardener will fill with local artists and food, drinks and more! .

Forecast

This weekend will be a hot one with highs in the triple digits in the interiors and much more mild at the beaches.

