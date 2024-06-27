From pride events to movie nights here are 6 things to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, June 28th through Sunday, June 30th.

Multi-Day Events

Circus Vargas

June 21st through July 8th, Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Big Top is up in in the Madonna Meadows and and it is time to head to the Circus! From June 2st through July 8th head to this family friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more.

Friday, June 28th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week opening act Miss Leo will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act The Mother Corn Shuckers will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 29th

Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Enjoy tastings from the Central Coast's best wineries and chefs at the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Tickets are $125 per person and open to those 21 and older, proceeds go to the museum's education programs.

Marine Swap Meet

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Morro Bay Maritime Museum Parking Lot, Morro Bay

The annual Morro Bay Swap Meet will fill the Maritime Museum parking lot Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cast a net to catch a treasure trove of nautical items from boats to marine themed jewelry from vendors. Plus catch live music and food vendors on the embarcadero.

Movies in the Park

Beginning at dusk (8 p.m.) Ryon Park, Lompoc

Head out to Ryon Park in Lompoc Saturday for a free movie in the Park! Begining at dusk King Fu Panda 4 will be shown on a giant inflatable screen. Familes are encouraged to bring low back chairs, blankets and snacks.

Swim with Pride

Noon to 4 p.m. SLO Swim Center, San Luis Obispo

Dive into the last weekend of June at the SLO Swim Center for the Swim with Pride event! From Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday enjoy a family friendly safe space filled with activities including a pride parade around the pool, splash contest, scavenger dive and more!

Big Bash Car Show and Picnic in the Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biddle Park, Arroyo Grande

Show off motorcycles, trucks and cars at the 2nd annual Big Bash Car Show and Picnic in the Park! Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande will fill with community members enjoying the cars, raffles, food trucks, raffles and more. A portion of proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

Sunday, June 30th

Pride by the Sea

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambria

Celebrate love and unity in Cambria this Sunday at Pride by the Sea! From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. dig in at the first ever drag brunch at Brydge restaurant. Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Veterans Memorial Building will fill with vendor booths, resources, food trucks, live music, drag shows, giveaways and much more!

Forecast

Conditions this weekend will be comfortable for most communities. Sunshine and onshore winds will keep temps mild Saturday but on Sunday more high temps are set for the interior valleys. Triple digits are expected into the new week.

