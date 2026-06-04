From produce celebrations to Pride festivals, here is what is going on this weekend

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for June 5th through June 7th, 2026!

Santa Maria Pride

Saturday, June 6th 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark

Saturday, it is time to celebrate love at the Santa Maria Pride Festival, from 11 am to 5 pm the Santa Maria Fairpark will fill with fun for the whole family. Live music, entertainment, a resource fair, vendor market, and more! This years theme is "Love Out Loud"

Full details can be found here!

Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival

Saturday, June 6th 2026, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lavinia Campbell Park, Los Olivos

It is all about the local produce this weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley for the Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival. From 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, sample 30 different olive-themed dishes and wines from 30 local wineries, all while Jazz sets the mood.

Full details can be found here!

10th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament

Saturday, June 6th 2026, Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Lawn game enthusiasts, it's time to take your cornhole skills to the next level at the 10th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament! Saturday, the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero will host teams as they battle it out for cash prizes and bragging rights! Check-in starts at 8 a.m. with the first bags flying at 9:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

World Oceans Day at the Sea Center

Saturday, June 6th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 10 Stearns Wharf Sea Center

Dive into World Oceans Day with free admission to the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday the exhibits will be joined by story times, interactive exhibits, mascot appearances, art contests and a harbor patrol fire boat display.

Full details can be found here!

SafteyFest

Saturday, June 6th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Learn about all the community services that keep you safe this weekend at the 5th Annual Safety Fest in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, first responders, community organizations and exhibitors will have all the information you need to stay safe. Stick around for live music, games, giveaways, food, and more!

Full details can be found here!

Paso Pinot & Paella Festival

Sunday, June 7th 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Templeton Park

Spend an afternoon in the sunshine and warmth while enjoying the 2026 Pinot and Paella Festival. Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Templeton Park will fill with tastings of local Pinot Noir wines as well as creative paellas created by local chefs. Proceeds benefit Paso Robles Youth Arts.

Full details can be found here!