From Teslas to music festivals here is what is going on this weekend across the Central Coast

Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday July 28th through Sunday July 30th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Tesla Takeover 2023

Fields at Madonna Inn, July 28th through30th

All things Tesla will takeover the Fields at Madonna in from Friday night through Sunday at the 2023 Tesla Takeover. Exhibitors, cruises, meet and greets as well as a kids zone will be available all weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday from 2:35 to 3:30 Keynote speaker Maye Musk will take to the stage.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 21st through August 13th, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Grab that lawn chair and head out to Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo for The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Each weekend the stage will be set for the iconic Shakespeare play Loves Labor's Lost. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and settle in for this multi weekend outdoor event.

Deadstock 2023

July 28th and 29th, Dark Nectar Coffee Atascadero

Friday and Saturday nights 11 bands from across the state will come together for Deadstock 2023 presented by the Mid State Metal Fest and Terminal Death at Dark Nectar Coffee in Atascadero. This event is for those 21 and older.

Friday, July 28th

Concert in the Plaza

Mission Plaza, 5 to 8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday with Brass Mash 6-8 p.m. Opener Nataly Lola will take the stage from 5 to 6 p.m. KSBY News Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert will be emceeing the concert.

Saturday, July 29th

Get into your Sanctuary Fish Fest

San Simeon, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate our beautiful oceans this Saturday with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary's Coastal Discovery Center in San Simeon. During their Fish Fest local organizations will provide family activities, share tips for sustainable fishing and host guided fishing off of the San Simeon Pier.

23rd Annual Woodies at the Beach

Santa Barbara City College, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the "best of the West" Woodie Wagons from across the United States Saturday as they gather on the West Lawn of Santa Barbara City College. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and stay a while to enjoy live music and a raffle.

Reggae in the Vines

Kessler-Haak Vineyard 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Reggae this Saturday during Reggae in the Vines from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kessler- Haak vinyard. Santa Barbara based band Cornerstone will put on a live tribute show featuring music from the best known Reggae artists of all time.

Sunday, July 30th

Obon Festival

600 W. Enos Dr. Santa Maria 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Immerse yourself in all things Japanese this Sunday with the Guadalupe Buddhist Church during their Obon Festival. Join community members as they honor loved ones who have passed away in the past year as well as taste traditional Japanese food, try Obon dancing and even learn Origami.

