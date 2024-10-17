From the Pismo Clam Fest to Chumash Culture Day, here are this weekend's events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 20, plus a few extra!

Pismo Beach Clam Festival

Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th Pismo Beach Pier

Celebrate the iconic Pismo Clam at the 78th Pismo Beach Clam Festival! Saturday and Sunday the pier promenade will fill with live music, vendors, a clam chowder cook-off, kids zone, and much more. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and will process down Price Street

Misery at the SLO Repertory Theatre

Oct. 11 to Oct. 27, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Dive into the chilling world of Stephen King's "Misery" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre! The thrilling performance will be showing from Oct. 11 to Oct. 27.

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

October 1st through 31st Locations across Cambria

It’s a Halloween tradition in its 16th year, and it’s more popular than ever. Check out 175+ creative scarecrows scattered throughout the village of Cambria. Vote for your favorite spooky creation plus head to the Salute to Scarecrows Pary on October 26th form 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cambria Nursery and Florist

Open Studios Art Tour

October 12th to 13th and October 19th and 20th San Luis Obispo County, across San Luis Obispo County

Take a peak inside the world of art for two weekends during the Open Studios Art Tour of San Luis Obispo County. Saturday and Sunday this week artisans and crafters across the county will open up their studios to showcase their art and share their processes. 150 local artists are participating this year.

Nightmare From Main Street

October 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 30, 31, and Nov 1st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 828 14th St. Downtown Paso Robles

Prepare to scare your socks off at one of the scariest haunted houses in California! Every weekend In October head to 828 14th St. in Paso Robles for a spooky time. This 6,000-square-foot fright factory will bring chills and thrills to all those who enter.

Vikings Charities Classic Car Show Gala Dinner & Car Show Weekend

Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th Downtown Solvang

This weekend Solvang will be transformed into a classic car and motorcycle lovers dream all for Viking Charities! Friday night kick of the weekend at the Classic Car Show Gala Dinner at Mendenhall's Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petroliana in Buellton and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy more than 200 vehicles, music, food, vendors and more in downtown Solvang.

Military Appreciation Barbecue

Thursday, October 17th 11 a.m. Cocheo Park, VSFB

The Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is hosting the annual Military Appreciation Barbecue at Cocheo Park on October 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each year the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce shows their appreciation to the uniformed men and women of Vandenberg by providing a free lunch of traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue

This barbecue is free for all active-duty military members and families of deployed members.

Masq(P)arade Pianos on State

Friday, October 18th, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. State Street Santa Barbara

Grab a decorative mask and head to the Masq(p)arade celebrating the last weekend of Pianos on State by the Santa Barbara Arts Collective. Catch performances every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. across 5 pianos on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Pure Imagination! Fundraiser

Friday, October 18th 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. SLO Children's Museum

Expect the unexpected at the SLO Children's Museum on Friday for their annual adults-only benefit! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the fundraiser will dive into a world of Willy Wonka pure imagination. Tickets are $150 a person.

Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day

Saturday, October 19th, Noon to 9 p.m. Corner of Highway 245 and Meadowvale Rd. Santa Ynez

Head to Santa Ynez this weekend for Chumash Culture day! California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games will kick off at noon and last through 9 p.m. at the corner of Hwy 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez. Be sure to check out the native vendors, food booths and basket-weaving demonstrations!

End Polio 5K Run and Walk

Saturday, October 19th 9 a.m. Shamel Park, Cambria

Lace-up your sneakers and join the Rotary Club of Cambria for the End Polio Now 5K run and walk! Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. take on the course beginning at Shamel Park and following the Fiscalini Ranch Trail for 5 kilometers. All proceeds go to the End Polio Now campaign.

Dive in Movie Night

Saturday, October 19th, Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, Santa Maria Center opens at 6 p.m. Movie starts at dusk

Dive into a movie night at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center! Saturday night the pool and surrounding deck will open at 6 p.m. and the classic film Hocus Pocus will begin at dusk. Sweet treats and snacks will be available for purchase.

Lompoc Fright Fest

Saturday, October 19th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building

It is spooky season and to celebrate head to Lompoc Fright Fest to get into the spirit. Saturday, the doors to the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for vendors, food, photos, spooky celebrity guests, workshops and a costume contest!

Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival

Saturday, October 19th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Barbara Harbor

Celebrate the bounty and fishermen of the Santa Barbara Channel Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the 21st annual Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival! Live music, vendors and harbor cruises will celebrate fresh seafood and kick off lobster season!

Santa Barbara Vintners Festival

Saturday, October 19th 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vega Vineyard and Farm

Taste wines and meet the vintners of over 50 local vineyards at the 40th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival! Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vega Vineyard and Farm in Buellton will host tastings, bites, music and more. Tickets begin at $125 a person.

Forecast

This weekend is going to start off a bit cloudy but each afternoon will feature abundant sunshine! Winds and waves will be an active concern. Stay weather aware.

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!