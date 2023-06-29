From trapeze classes to sneaker expos, here are this weekend's events across the Central Coast

There are a lot of events going on this weekend on the Central Coast! Here is a look at some of the great things going on!

Multi Day Events and Festivals

Morro Bay Waterfront Market

July 1st, 2nd and 3rd

If you are looking for handmade goods from SLO County the Waterfront Market in Morro Bay is the place for you. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday plus from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. Monday the parking lot of Giovanni's Fish Market will host local vendors and artists.

Morro Bay Art in the Park

July 1st, 2nd and 3rd

The second Morro Bay Art in the Park is going on this weekend at the Morro Bay Park! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday plus 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday 108 booths will be set up representing 125 independent artists and craft workers.

Circus Vargas

Daily through July 10th (except the 4th of July)

The big top is up and the circus is back in town. Circus Vargas brings a high energy action packed show featuring aerialists, acrobats and other performers all fitting the theme Bonjour Paris. There are daily shows excluding 4th of July until July 10th. This weekend there are multiple shows a day and admission starts at $19.

Saturday, July 1st

Super Rec Saturday

12 .m. to 6 p.m. SLO Swim Center

The fun is super sized this Saturday at the Super Rec Saturday event at the SLO Swim Center. Games, music and family fun will take over the center from noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2nd

Dr. Sneaks 805 Sneaker & Culture Expo

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Santa Maria Filipino Community Center

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Dr. Sneaks 805 Sneaker and Culture Expo will take over the Filipino Community Center in Santa Maria. Attendees can buy, sell and trade sneakers but that isnt all the event has to offer. Vendors, raffles, barber competitions and a Madden Tournament is sure to entertain. For younger attendees the kids zone will have free haircuts, school supply giveaways as well as a scholarship presentation.

Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park

50 art, food and drink vendors will be set up at Dinosaur Caves Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m for Art in the Park! Local artisans will bring photography, wood art, ceramics and more.

4th of July Weekend BBQ

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

Enjoy some high-flying fun at the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. during their 4th of July Weekend Barbecue. This free event is open to the public with food provided as well as information on flying trapeze classes.

Forecast

It is going to be a very hot weekend for the interior valleys, thankfully cooler at the coasts. Triple digit heat is expected through the weekend with cooler weather expected for the 4th of July.