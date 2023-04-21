From wine tastings to earth day festivities, here are six things to do on the Central Coast this weekend

Temps are on the rise for a beautiful and sunny weekend on the Central Coast, there is a lot to do so here is a look at a few things going on to make the most of your weekend

Wine 4 Paws

Saturday April 22nd and April 23rd 80 wine, cider and olive oil producers across San Luis Obispo county are joining together to support Woods Humane Society during Wine 4 Paws. Participants can bring their dogs to tastings across the county and 10% of sales will go toward supporting our four legged friends at woods.

Here is a map of participating establishments.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday

Earth Day Celebration at the Creekside Reserve

From 11am to 3pm there will be booths set up at the park featuring sustainable practices, alternative energies, and organic foods. This family friendly event is hosted by Greenspace Cambria.

Full details can be found here!

Earth Day at the Santa Maria Natural History Museum

Fun and Learning for the whole family for Earth Day 2023! Come to the museum and celebrate the grand opening of the Santa Maria Watershed Exhibit! Visit the Central Coast Aquarium Tide Pools Touch Tank, recycling, composting, milkweed seed giveaway, crafts for kids, and food. The Rice School Ukulele Band will perform at 2 pm. There will be Spanish and English Museum Tours all day.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc Valley Historical Society Open House

The Lompoc Valley Historical society is hosting an open house from 10 am to 1 pm at their north L street Victorian home. The blacksmith shop, carriage house, museum and reference room will all be open to discover pieces of Lompoc’s past.

Full details can be found here!

Tomato Spectacular Plant Sale @ Cal Poly

More than 75 different types of tomato plants will be available at Cal Poly’s annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22 and April 29 at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop.

This year the program is directed by a team of seven students who have grown more than 3,000 tomato plants from seed to provide home gardeners with quality plants that will produce fresh tomatoes throughout the summer, according to a press release sent by Cal Poly. Students began seeding the plants in early March and have tended to them in the campus greenhouses.

The plants cost $8 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis — with no holds or reservations made in advance. Customers are encouraged to bring boxes and/or wagons to transport plants to their vehicles.

Brandywine, Early Girl, Kellogg’s Breakfast, Vintage Wine, and a selection of cherry tomato plants, including Nature’s Bites, are some of the unique cultivars that will be available during the student-run project, one of several such hands-on opportunities offered by the university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

The sale will take place at the Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building (No. 48) on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive. Parking will be provided for free in lot H14.

Full details on the plant sale can be found here!

Sunday

Future of Fashion Runway Show

Sustainable designs will be the focus of the future of fashion runway show in Goleta. Designs from local kids and young designers will be showcased at 1pm and all donations will go towards supporting the Environmental Defense Center.

Full details can be found here!

Rosé the SLO Way

Sunday the courtyard at Hotel SLO will go pink for the 2nd Annual Rosé the SLO Way party. Attendees will be able to sample 20 rosés from across the region and enjoy food, benefit drawings and live entertainment. Proceeds from the event go to the SLO food bank and scholarships at Cal Poly.

Full details can be found here!

This weekend looks to be a warm one with many 80s on the way. Check out the full forecast here.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!