Full closure of Hwy 41 at Cholame 'Y' this Wednesday, Thursday

Highway 41 will be closed in both directions at the Cholame "Y" for two days this week as part of an ongoing project to widen Highway 46 to four lanes.

According to Caltrans, the highway will be closed from the Highway 41/46 intersection to Highway 33 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11.

Caltrans says this will allow the contractor to install a temporary dirt conveyor bridge over Highway 41 just north of the "Y" interchange.

Northbound travelers will be detoured to Highway 46 East to Highway 33 north to Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City.

Southbound travelers will be detoured from Highway 41 onto Highway 33 south to Highway 46.

The $148 million project is expected to take about three years to complete.