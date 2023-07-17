Fundraiser BBQ to support family of Guadalupe woman found dead in San Ysidro

The community is coming together to help support the family of a Guadalupe woman whose ex-husband is suspected in her death earlier this month.

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel was found July 4, two days after her family filed a missing person report with the Guadalupe Police Department.

The San Diego Police Department is looking for Oregel’s ex-husband after finding her body in a parked vehicle in San Ysidro.

Police say Oregel suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, prompting a homicide investigation.

A BBQ fundraiser for the family is taking place Thursday, July 20, at 4 p.m. in the Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School parking lot at 4710 W. Main St. in Guadalupe.

It’s being organized by the Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

“We are a community and are going to do what we can to help support our families,’’ said Kermit McKenzie Principal Alex Jáuregui.

The BBQ includes a tri-tip sandwich, chips and a drink for $10.

District officials say Oregel has children who will be enrolled at Mary Buren Elementary School and Kermit McKenzie in the upcoming school year.