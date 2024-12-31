Fundraiser established to help family of woman critically injured in crash near Lompoc

A driver critically injured in a crash on Christmas Eve near Lompoc has been transferred to Stanford for continued care.

A gofundme page set up by family for Krissy Partlow says she suffered multiple facial, arm and skull fractures, along with a traumatic brain injury and lost most of her teeth in the crash on Highway 1 south of Constellation Road. The page states she will need to undergo facial reconstruction.

Partlow was heading northbound on the highway when a Jaguar heading southbound crossed over the grassy median and slammed head-on into Partlow's mini van near Vandenberg Village. The other driver, identified as Asher Linden Tenud, 19, was killed.

Partlow, also known as Joni, is reportedly a single mother of four children. Two still live with her.

The fundraiser is seeking donations to help support the family during Partlow’s recovery.

More than 200 donations totaling more than $12,000 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.

A meal train for the family has also been created.